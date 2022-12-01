inSure DeFi (SURE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $54.68 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,147.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010224 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021429 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00246056 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.0019507 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $352,915.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars.

