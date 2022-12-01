Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 30,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.8 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,989. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after acquiring an additional 255,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.