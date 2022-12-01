Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,060,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 3.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $663,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.27. 8,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

