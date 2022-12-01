International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,312,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 14,730,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.