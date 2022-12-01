International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) by 239.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,803 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IMAQR remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. International Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

