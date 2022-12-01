International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Thomas J. Plath Sells 2,000 Shares

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,886,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,250. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Paper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

