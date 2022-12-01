International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Thomas J. Plath Sells 2,000 Shares

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,886,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,250. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Paper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after buying an additional 69,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

