International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.20

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.20 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.78). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.78), with a volume of 2,746,802 shares traded.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.71.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephanie Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £16,700 ($19,978.47). In other news, insider John Le Poidevin bought 104,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £149,506.50 ($178,856.92). Also, insider Stephanie Coxon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £16,700 ($19,978.47).

(Get Rating)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.