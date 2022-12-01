International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.20

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.20 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($1.78). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.78), with a volume of 2,746,802 shares traded.
International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.71.
International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.
Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.
Recommended Stories
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.