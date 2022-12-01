InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $216.96. 84,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,204. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

