InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.47. 85,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $334.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

