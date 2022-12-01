InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,746 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,605 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,962,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,587,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,167,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 736,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 50,775 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 48,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,548. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

