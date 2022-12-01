InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 4,748 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.23. 16,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,237. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.