InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 9,860 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $22,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,673. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

