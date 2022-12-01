InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $43.22 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.44.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.84. The stock had a trading volume of 72,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

