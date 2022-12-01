InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 173.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Marriott International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Marriott International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,538. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.