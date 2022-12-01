InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $999,000. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 23,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.51. 349,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,197. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day moving average of $162.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

