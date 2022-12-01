Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Plexus worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $39,510,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Plexus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,842,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $102,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $102,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,401 shares of company stock worth $3,061,501. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.02. 2,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $110.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

