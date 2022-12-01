Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,340. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.39. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.19%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.