Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 120,155 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,113,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Woodward as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Woodward

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.