Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $18.74 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 162.8% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,793. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

