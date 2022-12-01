Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Delek US worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Delek US by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 35,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.