Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,886 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 2.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $31,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 206,686 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.
ENPH traded down $5.42 on Thursday, hitting $315.17. 36,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.55 and a 200-day moving average of $253.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 154.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
