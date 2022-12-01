Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $6.75 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,537,297.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $13,441,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $13,441,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 11,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,317. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.