Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $8.01 Million in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of ACI Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

