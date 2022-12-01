Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $9.79 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 388,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,942,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,463,000 after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 169.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 571,139 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 25.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 820,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 166,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 11.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 760,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 77,583 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Vericel to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 5,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,234. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

