Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 112,961 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for about 1.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,091. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

