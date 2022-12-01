Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 41,013 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,013 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.58. 161,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

