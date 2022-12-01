Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 60,505 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,505 shares during the quarter. Clearfield accounts for approximately 1.0% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Clearfield worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Clearfield Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $134.90.

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.