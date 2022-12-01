Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.886-2.914 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $407.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.81. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 139.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 23.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,300,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.