Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Up 166.1% in November

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the October 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLW. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 192.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 573.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 246,249 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $5,517,000.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance

PLW stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

