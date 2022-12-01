Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,300 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 471,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,762,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 503,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 269,669 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. 10,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

