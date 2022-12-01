Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stake Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.65. 1,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,232. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $327.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.07.

