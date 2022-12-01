Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,300 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the October 31st total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 100,733 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 924,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 101,793 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 919,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 414,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 209,287 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

