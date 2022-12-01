Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 1st (AAPL, AIRC, AMZN, ATER, BOXD, CNQ, CUZ, DALXF, FMCXF, FWBI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $167.00.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $42.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $114.00.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $1.25.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $4.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$105.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $29.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $4.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($288.66) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $29.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.25.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $26.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $45.00.

