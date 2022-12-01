Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Warby Parker (WRBY)

Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/16/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $22.00.
- 11/16/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $21.00.
- 11/14/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $23.00.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.72. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $54.07.
Insider Activity at Warby Parker
In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $218,568,624.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company's stock.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
