Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Warby Parker (WRBY)

Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $22.00.

11/16/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $21.00.

11/14/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $23.00.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.72. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,568,624.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after buying an additional 1,099,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

