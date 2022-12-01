Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 30,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,205% from the average session volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

