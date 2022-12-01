Invitoken (INVI) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Invitoken token can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00009411 BTC on exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $88,348.74 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

