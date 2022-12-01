IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.78 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $595.10 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000152 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.