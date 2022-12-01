Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ipsen Stock Up 0.6 %

Ipsen stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. 7,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cheuvreux raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ipsen from €102.00 ($105.15) to €107.00 ($110.31) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Ipsen from €139.00 ($143.30) to €142.00 ($146.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ipsen from €84.00 ($86.60) to €86.00 ($88.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.