IPVERSE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,940.44 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $15,940.44 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.43 or 0.06495119 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00505232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.51 or 0.30730606 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

