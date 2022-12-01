iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the October 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 4,908,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

