iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,419 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $103.65 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

