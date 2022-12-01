iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lessened by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754,159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,652,000 after purchasing an additional 444,913 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,851,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,058,000 after purchasing an additional 475,133 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.34. 1,187,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,401,818. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

