iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Lpwm LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lpwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $832,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AGG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.56. 152,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.