iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Stock Position Reduced by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,306.7% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 314,287 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,144 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IWL stock opened at $96.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $115.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.