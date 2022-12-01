iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $390.70 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

