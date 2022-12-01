iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $182.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.90.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.