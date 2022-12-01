iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,925 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.91 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

