iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) is Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up 2.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

