ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the October 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($1.91) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 54 ($0.65) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

ITV Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 71,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

ITV Cuts Dividend

About ITV

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

