Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Up 7.5%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 10.59 and last traded at 10.59. 1,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ivanhoe Electric news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 122.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

